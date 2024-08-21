Missing tourist group found in forest in Armenia

21 Aug. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

A group of tourists got lost in the forest in Armenia during an expedition. This was reported by the Rescue Service of the Armenian Ministry of Internal Affairs on August 21.

The incident occurred between the villages of Getik and Martuni the day before.

The information about the disappearance of 10 tourists was received by the regional crisis management center of Gegharkunik at about 17:00 local time.

Rescuers left to search for the group. They found the tourists and brought them to a safe place.