Azerbaijan invites Armenia to participate in COP29

21 Aug. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan has sent Armenia an invitation to COP29. The corresponding information was confirmed by Elnur Soltanov, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Energy and Chief Executive Officer of the Baku conference.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, he said that at the moment, 50 foreign leaders and heads of government have confirmed their participation in COP29.

"More than 50 heads of state and government have confirmed their participation. We expect this number to increase. Armenia has also been invited",

the Deputy Minister said.

He added that Baku would host approximately 80 thousand guests at COP29.