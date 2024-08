21 Aug. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Wednesday, August 21, the Iranian parliament approved the new government. This is reported by local media.

The parliamentarians approved all candidates for ministers of the 14th Cabinet, the Mehr agency reports.

As expected, Abbas Araghchi has been appointed the country's Foreign Minister.

Esmail Khatib will remain in the position of the Minister of Information (Intelligence). Aziz Nasirzade has been appointed Minister of Defense.