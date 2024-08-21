Belarusian MFA summons Charge d'Affaires of Armenia

21 Aug. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Belarusian MFA summoned the Charge d'affaires of Armenia on Wednesday. This information was published on the ministry's website.

The Foreign Ministry reported that the Armenian diplomat was told in detail about today's act of vandalism that took place near the country's embassy in Yerevan.

It was also noted that law enforcement officers had not taken enough measures to prevent the incident. The ministry expressed hope that the attackers would be identified.

"The Armenian side is reminded of the obligation of the host state to ensure the safety of the Belarusian diplomatic mission and its property, as well as the security of diplomatic staff, as stipulated in the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and universally accepted",

the Belarusian MFA's statement reads.

What happened?

On Wednesday, a group of oppositionists threw eggs, tomatoes and potatoes at the building of the Belarusian embassy in Yerevan. In this way, they expressed their protest against the President of the Republic of Belarus, who recently made a harsh statement about Armenia.