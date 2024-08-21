Cause of Raisi helicopter crash announced in Iran

21 Aug. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The investigation into the air crash that killed Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has been completed in Iran, Iranian media write.

According to the agency, the cause of the crash was too many people in the helicopter. Due to the fact that there were more passengers than normal, the helicopter was unable to gain the required altitude and collided with a mountain in foggy conditions.

Let us recall that the tragedy occurred in the northwestern part of the Islamic Republic on May 19. Eight people died in the crash.