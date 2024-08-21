Repairs on road to Georgian resort Bakhmaro completed

21 Aug. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

18 km of the Chokhatauri-Bakhmaro road in the Guria region has finally been repaired and improved, the Georgian Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure reported.

The ministry specified that the repair work cost 19.2 million lari (652.1 million rubles).

"According to the department, after the arrangement of the road infrastructure on the repaired sections, traffic has become safe and comfortable. Travel time has also been reduced",

the Department of Highways of the Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure of Georgia said.

The Bakhmaro resort is famous for its healing climate, as it is located at an altitude of 2,000 meters. There, mountain and sea air merge together and create an ideal environment.