Accident in Armenia involving 5 cars: children injured

21 Aug. 22:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

A major accident involving 5 cars occurred in the Armenian city of Artashat. They crashed into each other in a chain reaction, the local Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The accident between Mercedes-Benz, Opel, Isuzu, Toyota and Volkswagen cars occurred at 16:40 local time.

Boys, aged 12 and 14, are among those injured. They were in the Opel car. One of the boys was hospitalized with serious injuries, the other one was not so seriously injured, and his condition is assessed as satisfactory.