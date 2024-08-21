Search for missing Russian traveler continues in Türkiye

21 Aug. 22:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The search for a Russian tourist who went missing in the resort province of Muğla last week is still underway in Türkiye. This is reported by local media.

Today, search and detection dogs have been used in the search. They are examining an area of ​​11 km, Marmarishaber writes.

What happened?

The Russian tourist went missing after leaving her hotel in the city of Marmaris for a hiking trip on August 17. She was supposed to return to Russia on Monday, but she did not. The woman's relatives reported her missing.