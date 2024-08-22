Two Azerbaijani wrestlers win gold medals

22 Aug. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The U17 Wrestling World Championship in Amman, Jordan, has wrapped up its Greco-Roman style events, with two Azerbaijani wrestlers coming out on top in their finals and clinching the title of world champions.

In the consolation bout, Shahid Nabiyev (45 kg) faced Iranian Ahmad Badreddin. Nabiyev lost 9:4, ending his competition.

Turan Dashdamirov (51 kg) went head-to-head in the gold medal match against Kyrgyzstan's Kutman Kalbaev. Dashdamirov hit it out of the park, winning 5:3 and clinching the world champion title.

Aykhan Javadov (71 kg) fought Georgian Vakhtang Lolua for the gold medal. Javadov triumphed with a score of 4:1 and claimed first place on the podium.

Ətraflı

In the consolation bout, Yusif Ahmadli competed against U.S. wrestler Joseph Jeter, but ended up biting the dust with a score of 7:10, bringing his tournament to a close.

Amrah Amrahov (48 kg), a Greco-Roman wrestler from Azerbaijan, also took home bronze.