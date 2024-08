22 Aug. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has finally paid his over 79.3 million rubles tax debt to the Russian Federal Tax Service (FTS).

The money has been paid off, putting an end to the matter. That rules out the possibility of Khabib returning to Octagon.

There were suggestions that fans could see a comeback with a possible Conor McGregor rematch, which would have generated a huge purse.