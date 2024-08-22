President of Kazakhstan leaves for Tajikistan on official visit

22 Aug. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a state visit to Tajikistan on August 22-23.

According to the Kazakh presidential office, the visit will include high-level negotiations in a narrow format and a meeting with the government delegations of the two countries.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon will discuss the current state and prospects for strengthening the strategic partnership.

The sides plan to sign several bilateral documents aimed at deepening cooperation in political, trade economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

"Kazakhstan is a strategic partner of Tajikistan in the region. The share of Kazakhstan in Tajikistan’s foreign trade structure was 13.8%, which made it 4th largest trade partner of our country," First Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan Hokim Kholiqzoda said.

The Trade and Investment Forum was held on August 21 in Dushanbe, it was stressed that Kazakhstan and Tajikistan plan to raise trade turnover to $2 billion in the nearest time.