Israel launches massive strike on southern Lebanon

22 Aug. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel launched strikes on more than 10 areas across southern Lebanon, a spokesperson for the Israeli army said.

Israeli warplanes struck weapons depots, military buildings and a launcher used by Hezbollah in an overnight operation, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Daniel Hagari said.

Hezbollah said its attack on Wednesday was in response to an Israeli strike deep into Lebanon on Tuesday night.

Israel’s response to the Lebanese militant group came hours after U.S. President Joe Biden used a phone call to press Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the urgency of sealing a deal for a truce in Gaza and the release of hostages.

The Israeli military said jets hit around 30 targets throughout the enclave including tunnels, launch sites and an observation post.