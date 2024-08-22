Kazakhstan imports record-breaking numbers of airliners

22 Aug. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan imported 13 aircrafts in the six-month period of 2024, according to the Bureau of National Statistics.

From January to June 2024, 13 airplanes with a seating capacity of 50 to 300 were imported into Kazakhstan. The previous record was set in 2018 and included eight aircrafts, but on average two airplanes are imported during the same period. There were no imports in 2016.

France (6 aircrafts) and Ireland (4 aircrafts) exported the most aircraft in 2024. The U.S. follows with two aircraft and Germany, which sent one air vessel.

The total value of imports reached $656 million, representing a threefold increase compared to the previous year. The cost of a single aircraft reached approximately $50.5 million.