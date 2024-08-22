Ivanishvili promises UNM to face 'Nuremberg trials'

22 Aug. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party Bidzina Ivanishvili has described the upcoming October 26 general elections as a “referendum on the nation's future”.

The businessman urged the upcoming elections to serve as a “Nuremberg trial” for the United National Movement (UNM), where the Georgian people would pass judgement on the “stateless politicians and foreign agents responsible for all anti-state actions”.

"The GD's primary goal as securing a constitutional majority necessary to successfully address both short-term and long-term national challenges," Ivanishvili said.

The party needs a constitutional majority of at least 113 seats in the 150-member parliament.

The GD founder labelled the UNM an “illness” for the country, arguing that securing the constitutional majority would enable the GD to initiate legal proceedings against the UNM, potentially “leading to its ban and that of its allied parties”.

He warned that the “collective UNM” would likely oppose “national interests” in such a situation, creating obstacles to restoring territorial integrity. Therefore, Ivanishvili argued, “GD must secure a constitutional majority in the next Parliament”.