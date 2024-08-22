Georgia to build new roads towards borders of Azerbaijan and Armenia

22 Aug. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia's Roads Department of the Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure announced international tenders for the construction of the Rustavi-Red bridge and the Algeti-Sadakhlo highway sections.

These infrastructure projects are part of the East-West and South-North international road corridors, connecting Georgia with the borders of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"The project will involve the construction of a 61.3 km, 4-lane concrete expressway, complete with an external lighting system, 26 bridges, and 11 traffic junctions," the statement reads.

The works are scheduled to begin in 2025, with all four sections expected to be completed within 30 months, progressing step by step.