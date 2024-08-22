Turkey's Health Ministry not concerned about monkeypox

22 Aug. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey will not be implementing additional health measures in the face of the monkepox outbreak, Turkish Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu said.

The minister compared the current situation to the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In an era where everyone travels everywhere, it is difficult to precisely predict where a disease will come from,” Memişoğlu said.

Memişoğlu acknowledged that certain regions might have higher incidences of specific diseases, which would prompt the government to take appropriate measures if necessary.