Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan agree on energy, logistics and construction

22 Aug. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have exchanged signed agreements in various sectors, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov said.

“The Uzbek-Azerbaijani business forum hosted a ceremony of exchange of signed agreements in various sectors, including energy, education, logistics, and construction, expanding cooperation between Baku and Tashkent, as well as the twinning of the Azerbaijani city of Guba with the Uzbek city of Jizak and the city of Beylagan with the city of Shakhrisabz,” the minister said.

According to him, these agreements are crucial for deepening relations and strengthening the multifaceted partnership between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

Currently, Uzbekistan is playing host to a whopping 236 enterprises with Azerbaijani capital. Among them, there are 62 joint ventures and a staggering 174 enterprises that are completely owned by foreigners. Furthermore, Azerbaijan is a hotbed for 70 Uzbek companies that are hitting the ground running.

Overall, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan exceeded $118.2 million from January through July 2024.