22 Aug. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze will conclude his diplomatic mission next year, the Georgian Embassy in Azerbaijan said.

“According to the order of the Georgian government, on January 1, 2025, the ambassador will complete his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan due to the expiration of the diplomatic service rotation period,” the statement reads.

Pataradze has been serving as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to Azerbaijan since August 2018.