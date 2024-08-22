Iran becomes more popular among Russian tourists

22 Aug. 17:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian tourists started choosing Iran as their vacation destination more often. According to tour operators, the number of tour bookings has increased by 40%. The high figure is due to the low base effect.

Tour operators noted that the increased demand is not hindered by either the intense heat in the region or the tense foreign policy situation. Although, if the situation in the Middle East were calmer, the number of bookings would have increased even more.

"In the summer, due to the hot weather and the crisis situation in the region, the number of bookings decreased, but we are not receiving any cancellations of tours for the fall. Moreover, they are actively taking the New Year now",

the expert on the Iranian destination, Nadezhda Sartova, said.

She added that most often travelers from Russia choose group tours and hotels of at least four stars. The total cost of the holiday usually does not exceed 140,000 rubles per person. This cost includes plane tickets and payment for excursions.

According to Russian border guards, the number of flights has also increased. In 2023, the figure increased by 1.5 times.

Let us remind you that there have recently been more direct flights between the cities of the North Caucasus, the South of Russia and Tehran. Airplanes fly from Grozny, Sochi, Makhachkala and other large cities.