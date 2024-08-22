Monkeypox 2024: Armenia bans import of rodents and primates

22 Aug. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian leadership hopes to protect the country from monkeypox by banning the import and transit of its carriers through the territory of Armenia. Such a message was published by the Food Safety Inspectorate.

"In order to avoid an outbreak and spread of monkeypox sources, the import and transit of all types of rodents (live and dead (as food for animals)) and primates is prohibited through Armenia from August 21",

the agency said.

The ban will remain in force until the WHO provides appropriate clarification.

Monkeypox is an acute viral disease. It was first detected in monkeys. However, it is also transmitted by rodents and infected people, both by airborne droplets and household means. The first symptoms of the disease are similar to those of SARS, then a characteristic rash appears.

Earlier, Stepan Atoyan, Director of the Armenian National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, assessed the probability of monkeypox spreading in Armenia as low.

It should be noted that at the moment, Armenia is threatened by an outbreak of another disease — West Nile fever. Almost 60 cases of the disease have been registered this season. All of them are in the Aragatsotn region. One patient died.