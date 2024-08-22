Iran wants to ease relations with US and Europe

22 Aug. 18:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran is interested in reducing tensions in relations with the USA and Europe. This statement was made by the new Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran on August 22.

"In my speech to the Parliament, I emphasized that it is extremely important to achieve the lifting of sanctions, especially unilateral ones, through serious, focused and time-limited negotiations while respecting the fundamental principles of the country",

Abbas Araghchi said.

The minister emphasized that the Foreign Ministry will try to reduce tensions with the West under his leadership. At the same time, he explained that Iran would strive to do this only after the Americans and Europeans abandon their hostile approach in relations with the republic and focus on resuming the nuclear deal and lifting sanctions.