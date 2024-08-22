Uzbekistan to open textile plant in Khankendi

22 Aug. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

An Uzbek textile manufacturing enterprise is planned to be opened in the city of Khankendi in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said at a business forum in Tashkent.

"The opening of textile production in Khankendi is expected in the near future. This investment project is implemented by an Uzbek company",

the Minister said.

The economies of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are actively developing today, and businessmen have a mutual interest in investment activities. There are about 70 Uzbek companies operating in Azerbaijan today, while Azerbaijani entrepreneurs have opened 174 foreign enterprises and 62 joint ventures with their Uzbek colleagues in Uzbekistan.