22 Aug. 22:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has announced the country's new Vice President today, Iranian media reported.

Shina Ansari has been appointed to the post. Ansari was also appointed Head of the Environmental Protection Organization.

On Wednesday, the country's new Cabinet was approved in Tehran. Abbas Araghchi became the Iranian Foreign Minister, Aziz Nasirzadeh was appointed the Defense Minister, and Esmail Khatib remained the Minister of Information (Intelligence).