US prepares to counter Iranian attack on Israel

23 Aug. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The possibility of an Iranian attack on the territory of Israel is still relevant, the Pentagon press secretary said.

She also noted that the United States was currently better prepared for this than it had been in the spring of this year. She also drew attention to the fact that Washington would deploy additional forces in the Middle East to reduce regional tensions.

"We want de-escalation. We are sending a signal that if we have to do the same thing we did on April 13, we are even better prepared to come to the aid of Israel's defense",

Sabrina Singh said.

She further stressed that Washington saw deal between the Israeli authorities and the Palestinian radicals Hamas on Gaza as the best way out of the crisis.