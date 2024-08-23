Bangladesh Consulate to open in Tbilisi

23 Aug. 10:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

A consulate of Bangladesh will open in the Georgian capital. The corresponding document was signed by Prime Minister of the Republic Irakli Kobakhidze.

His order states that the consulate's activities will cover the entire territory of Georgia. Currently, it is covered by the Embassy of Bangladesh in the Turkish capital Ankara. Georgian citizens who are in Bangladesh can contact the Georgian Embassy in the capital of India.

Diplomatic relations between the countries were established in August 1992.