Ilham Aliyev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev hold meeting in Tashkent

23 Aug. 11:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, began his visit to Tashkent the day before. Today, an official ceremony of welcoming the high-level guest was held at the state residence "Kuksaroy".

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the Azerbaijani leader, the state flags of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan were fluttering in the square. Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva were met by the President of the Uzbek Republic, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and the first lady, Ziroatxon Mirziyoyeva. The top officials of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan took a joint photo.

The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan were played, then the presidents walked along the guard of honor. The head of the guard of honor reported to the Azerbaijani leader. Ilham Aliyev greeted the soldiers.

Then the delegations of the two countries were introduced to the presidents.

After the welcoming ceremony, a meeting of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in a narrow format began.

After the meeting of the leaders of the two countries, the opening of the first meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan took place under the chairmanship of Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Speaking at the first meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said that Baku and Tashkent had significantly expanded cooperation over the past few years.

The leader of Uzbekistan noted that today Karabakh is being revived before our eyes.

Mirziyoyev also touched upon the topic of the upcoming COP29 in Baku, he assured that Uzbekistan was seriously preparing for the UN Climate Change Conference, which would be held in Azerbaijan in November.