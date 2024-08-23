Palestinian authorities not to participate in negotiations between Israel and Hamas

23 Aug. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The adviser to the Palestinian leader stated that the Palestinian leadership would not participate in the negotiation process between Israel and the Hamas radicals.

"We are not actually one of the parties in the current conflict. And since we are talking about a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, we are not participating in this",

Riyad al-Maliki said.

According to him, the Palestinian government will join the negotiation process when the discussion of the post-war structure of Gaza begins. Thus, the management of the Rafah checkpoint will be discussed.