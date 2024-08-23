Georgia to maintain course on European integration

23 Aug. 12:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Amendments to Article 78 of the Georgian Constitution, which states the country’s intention to join the EU and NATO, will not be removed or changed, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze emphasized.

"I can definitely say that we do not plan to either remove or amend Article 78",

Irakli Kobakhidze said.

A few days ago, the ruling Georgian Dream party issued a statement in which it pointed out the importance of obtaining a majority of seats in the Parliament in the October elections. It also named the reasons for this necessity.

According to the party, among them there was a clause, the essence of which, will be revealed later. Rumors have spread in a number of Georgian publications that this is about Article 78 of the Constitution, which mentions European integration.