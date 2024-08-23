Pashinyan asks Putin for meeting

23 Aug. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation, the Kremlin reported.

They discussed issues of improving relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Vladimir Putin repeated his words about Russia's readiness to assist in resolving the conflict. A few days earlier, he announced this during a recent official visit to the Azerbaijani capital at a meeting with the country's President Ilham Aliyev.

"The Russian side's readiness to continue to assist Armenia and Azerbaijan in developing a peace treaty, advancing the process of border delimitation and demarcation, as well as in unblocking transport and logistics links was confirmed",

the Kremlin said.

The Russian leader and the Armenian Prime Minister also agreed to meet, the Armenian government added.

"The interlocutors agreed to meet at a convenient time and in the near future to discuss issues on the bilateral agenda between Armenia and Russia",

the Government of Armenia said.

And finally, they noted the positive changes in trade exchange and economic cooperation between the countries.