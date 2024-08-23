Almost 15 ISIS militants detained in Iran

23 Aug. 14:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Fourteen members of the "Wilayat Khorasan" group, which is considered a branch of the terrorist organization ISIS (banned in Russia), have been detained in Iran. This was reported by the Ministry of Intelligence of the Islamic Republic.

The Ministry noted that the militants were planning to carry out terrorist attacks. All of them have been found and detained in four provinces. At the same time, exactly half of the terrorists have been found in the province of Fars.

The Ministry also reported that the militants illegally entered the country this week.