Fire spreads from burning dry grass to residential houses in Russia's Proletarsk

24 Aug. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A fire has spread from burning dry grass and reeds to dwelling houses in the city of Proletarsk in Russia’s Rostov Region, the Russian emergencies ministry’s Rostov Region department said.

"Firefighters are extinguishing fire in two single-family houses and one house under construction," the statement reads.

According to local emergencies services, the fire has consumed four houses.

The region’s governor said this fire is not linked with the one that has been raging in the Proletarsk district for several days. The two fire seats are located 5 km from each other.