Georgian parliament may become one-party institution after elections

24 Aug. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said that the Georgian parliament may become a one-party institution after the parliamentary elections of October 2024.

According to him, a legal proceeding will be initiated to ban the former ruling party United National Movement and the question of annulment of its parliament mandates will automatically arise if the ruling party Georgian Dream wins constitutional majority in the elections.

"A decision to annul parliament mandates the United National Movement gains in the elections has to be made by the Georgian Constitutional Court. It is quite logical that party members cannot be in parliament if the party is banned," Kobakhidze said.

As to whether the one-party parliament would be democratic, the PM gave the example of Moldova, where the parliament is a de-facto one-party institution yet no one has not accused Moldova of violating democracy. The same may happen in Georgia, according to him.

Earlier, the Georgian Dream party said that, after it wins the October elections by constitutional majority, it would initiate a legal proceeding to ban the UNM.