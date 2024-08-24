Azerbaijan's 'Khankendi' tanker commences operation

24 Aug. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Khankendi, an Aframax-type tanker under the Azerbaijani flag and the fourth of its kind has commenced operation, according to the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO).

The tanker has a deadweight of 115,500 tons, measures 249.95 meters in length, and 44 meters in width, with a board height of 21.2 meters and a draft of 15.22 meters. It has a maximum speed of 16 knots.

Managed by ASCO Ship Management AFEZCO, the vessel was acquired by the joint venture SA Maritime AFEZCO, which was established on a parity basis by ASCO and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

"The crew of the tanker is composed of Azerbaijani seafarers, which is a key priority for vessels of this type," ASCO said.

Like its three sister tankers, “Shusha,” “Karabakh,” and “Zangezur,” the “Khankendi” will operate outside the Caspian Sea. In the first half of the year, ASCO transported two million tons of cargo.

Established in October 2013, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company includes both a transport fleet and a specialized fleet with ship repair facilities. Its transportation fleet consists of 52 vessels, including 21 tankers, 13 ferries, 14 multipurpose dry cargo ships, two Ro-Ro vessels, and two Ro-Pax vessels. The specialized fleet comprises 192 vessels.