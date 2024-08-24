Nearly 1,000 candidates to compete in Azerbaijan's parliamentary elections

24 Aug. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The ballots for the September 1 snap parliamentary election in Azerbaijan are packed with 991 candidates vying for seats, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Rovzat Gasimov said.

According to him, this is the last leg of the voting procedure.

“By the commission’s decision, more than 6.516 million ballot papers have been printed. These ballots feature the names of 991 candidates, offering a wide range of choices for the election,” Gasimov said.

On June 28, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree dissolving the sixth convocation of the Azerbaijani Parliament and scheduling a snap election for September 1.