Flights from Tbilisi to another Russian city launched

24 Aug. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Airways plans to open regular flights on the Tbilisi-Novosibirsk-Tbilisi route.

According to the schedule on the website of Novosibirsk's Tolmachevo airport, flights to Tbilisi will be launched on September 28 and will be operated twice a week - on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

The airline clarified that flight details are still being agreed upon.

Georgian Airways currently operates flights from Tbilisi to Moscow and St. Petersburg, and also offers transit flights to Europe for passengers from Russia.