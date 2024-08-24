Azerbaijani female wrestlers score highest score in history of World Wrestling Championships

24 Aug. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Women's wrestling competitions at the World Youth U17 Championships have concluded in Amman, Jordan. Of the six Azerbaijani athletes who participated in the World Championships, three were on the podium.

Nazrin Ahmedli (40 kg) won with complete advantage over the representative of Canada Iraabiru Suc (12:1) and the Turkish Liva Celik and advanced to the semi-finals. Akhmedli, who lost to Ukrainian Kamila Kuchma (0:5) in one step of the final, was stronger than Hungarian Vivienne Szentpala in the match for the bronze medal - 11:6.

Gunay Gurbanova (61 kg) reached the semi-finals, defeating Russian Zalina Totrova (AIN) with a score of 9:4, and then Jordanian Maya Ishakatu (10:0). In the semi-finals, she lost to Japanese Sae Noguchi – 0:5. In the match for the bronze, Gurbanova beat Indian Rajnita Rajnita.

Zahra Karimzade (69 kg) failed to defeat Ukrainian Oleksandra Rybak in the 1/8 finals - 0:10. In the consolation match, she defeated Kijibek Zharkinbaeva - 3:1. In the match for third place, Zahra Karimzade faced Turkish athlete Ilayda Cin. The move she used in the final seconds of the match brought the Azerbaijani athlete a 6:4 victory.

Thus, the Azerbaijani team finished the World Championship with 3 bronze medals. In terms of the number of medals, this is the best result in the last 9 years. The team, which took 6th place in the overall team standings, scored 55 points, which is the highest score scored by the Azerbaijani national team in the history of the World U17 Championships.