Araghchi and Borrell discuss lifting sanctions against Iran

24 Aug. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran's new Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held phone talks with the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Rhe top Iranian diplomat said that the development of the relations between Tehran and the EU requires removing incorrect policies.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the development of relations with the European Union in an atmosphere based on mutual respect," Araghchi said.

According to him, it requires dialogue to solve the problems between Iran and the EU and correct the wrong policies of the European countries.

Borrell, for his part, congratulated Araghchi on his election as the Iranian foreign minister.

Referring to the existing regional and global problems, he expressed hope that the political dialogues and consultations between Iran and the EU will continue and expand under President Pezeshkian's administration.