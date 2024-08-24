Armenian and Kazakh FMs discuss cooperation and regional situation

24 Aug. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu engaged in a detailed discussion about their countries' collaboration within multilateral organizations during recent phone talks.

The ministers reviewed the current state of bilateral cooperation between Astana and Yerevan, examining the progress of ongoing projects and exploring opportunities for further development.

Nurtleu and Mirzoyan also focused on how their countries can enhance their interactions within various international frameworks and multilateral structures.

In addition, the ministers addressed pressing regional and international matters.

Earlier in May, the Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers explored pathways to a peace agreement during a meeting in Almaty. This meeting was part of ongoing efforts to resolve conflicts and seek lasting solutions in the region.