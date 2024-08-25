Anapa beaches subject to restrictions due to wind warning

25 Aug. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Due to strong winds, use of inflatable swimming equipment and catamarans at sea of Anapa beaches is restricted, the resort administration warns.

Since this morning, restrictions have been introduced on the use of swim rings and mattresses, as well as catamarans, on the beaches of Anapa due to a strong offshore wind, the city administration reports.

“Due to the strengthening of the offshore north-east wind, the use of inflatable swimming equipment and catamarans is prohibited,”

- the Anapa administration informed.