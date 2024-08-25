Forest fire near Mount Agarmysh in Crimea localized

25 Aug. 12:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A fire in the Kirovsky district of Crimea no longer threaten the nearest village near Mount Agarmysh. The employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Russian National Guard were able to localize the fire using aviation.

Firefighters were able to localize the flames that engulfed the forest litter near Mount Agarmysh in the Kirovsky district of Crimea. The area of ​​the fire was 4 hectares, the local Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

“The forest fire near Mount Agarmysh in Crimea has been localized at the area of 4 hectares. 160 specialists and 34 units of equipment are working on the site,”

- EMERCOM of Russia for Crimea reported.