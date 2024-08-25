Azerbaijanophobes from PACE banned from entering Baku

25 Aug. 14:02 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Those who voted for the absence of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE are now banned from visiting the republic. Their actions are dictated by a biased attitude towards Azerbaijanis, the republic’s Foreign Ministry said.

Crossing the border with Azerbaijan is now impossible for members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). The restrictions will affect those who voted against the official approval of the powers of the republic’s delegation in the organization, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Those who voted against the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE were included in the list of ‘undesirable persons’. If these persons arrive in Azerbaijan before the mandate of our delegation to PACE is restored, they will not be allowed to enter the country,”

- the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry warned.