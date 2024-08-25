Landfill fire on M-4 Don highway extinguished

25 Aug. 14:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

This morning, a landfill caught fire on the side of the Don highway in the Vyselkovsky district of Kuban. Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene and dealt with the flames.

In the Vyselkovsky district of Krasnodar Krai, garbage caught fire on the side of the M-4 Don highway. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the fire has already been extinguished.

The information about the fire appeared at about 8 am. Firefighters immediately began extinguishing it. Five firefighters and one unit of equipment participated in the operation.

The area of ​​the fire was about one hundred square meters. As a result of the incident, no one was injured, the traffic was not restricted.