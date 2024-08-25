Eastern Georgia eliminates implications after hurricane

25 Aug. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The settlements of the Akhmeta Municipality of Kakheti have been cleared of debris left after the recent hurricane. Local services have also partially restored the power supply.

The consequences of the hurricane in the settlements of the Akhmeta Municipality of Kakheti have been almost completely eliminated, Georgian media reported.

In the village of Pankisi and nearby settlements, the central and internal roads were cleared of fallen trees and branches. In some parts of the district, the power supply was restored. Employees of emergency services and the local administration participated in the work.

A special commission has also been created in the municipality, which is calculating the damage that the hurricane caused to local residents. According to the latest data, 48 houses were left without roofs.