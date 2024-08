26 Aug. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A 71-year-old man, who threw an apple at Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, was arrested, but later was released on his own recognizance, spokesperson of the Armenian Investigative Committee Gor Abrahamyan said.

It was reported that Albert Arstamyan, who threw an apple from the 9th floor of a building on Rubinyants 2 Street, was detained by law enforcement agencies at his residence in Yerevan.

A criminal case has been initiated by the Investigative Committee on charges of hooliganism.