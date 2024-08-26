Azerbaijan celebrates Lachin Day

26 Aug. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan is celebrating the Lachin City Day, marked annually on August 26.

A festive program has been compiled for the new date with the support of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture, as well as the special representative office of the Azerbaijani President in the Lachin region. The second anniversary of Lachin's revival will be celebrated throughout the country, Azertac reports.

August 26 was officially recognized as Lachin City Day, established by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's decree dated July 31, 2023, "On the establishment of city days in the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan".