Azerbaijani and Iranian FMs hold phone conversation

26 Aug. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and Iran's newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi held phone talks, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

During the telephone conversation, the current agenda of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as regional issues, were discussed.

Bayramov congratulated his colleague on his appointment as the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, wished him success in his work, and also invited Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi to visit Azerbaijan, Trend reported.

Araghchi expressed gratitude to his colleague for his congratulations and wishes on the occasion of his appointment. He noted that he was satisfied with the restoration of the work of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran.

During the phone conversation, an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest also took place, the importance of continuing joint efforts to further develop cooperation relations between the two countries was emphasized.

The parties agreed to further strengthen cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran in the implementation of a number of joint projects, including in the fields of economy, trade, transport and communications.