Azerbaijan to be represented at world championship by 7 judokas

26 Aug. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The World Junior Judo Championships will be held in Lima, the capital of Peru.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the World Championship by seven judokas in five weight categories among young men.

The championship, which will be held from August 28 to 31, will involve 405 athletes from 49 countries. The judokas will be led by the coaches of the youth team, Nijat Shikhalizade and Emin Iskanderov.