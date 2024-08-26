Russia's Intelligence Service: U.S. plotting color revolution in Georgia

26 Aug. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States is preparing to stage a color revolution to prevent the ruling Georgian Dream party from winning the October parliamentary election, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said.

"The Americans are preparing a color revolution in Georgia. At the 'Tbilisi maidan' they plan to make public 'evidence of falsifications' in voting, announce non-recognition of the election results and demand a change of power. Law enforcement agencies will be provoked to suppress the protests by force," the intelligence agency said.

At the same time, it was noted the Americans are working out options for a "ruthless" political and economic response to the "excessive" use of force by the authorities against "peaceful citizens."

"The Americans intend to turn up the heat on the Georgian authorities on a large scale in the remaining weeks before the elections in order to weaken the electoral position of Georgian Dream as much as possible," the statement reads.

According to the intelligence agency, they plan to impose personal sanctions against the top leaders of the party, as well as the party's sponsors, TASS reported.

Georgia will hold the parliamentary elections on October 26.