Alexander Lukashenko sends anniversary greetings to Mehriban Aliyeva

26 Aug. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva on her anniversary, the Belarusian president's press service.

"Your professionalism, organizational skills, inexhaustible energy and charm have deservedly earned you respect and recognition in the Republic of Azerbaijan and beyond," Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

He wished Mehriban Aliyeva and her loved ones good health, joy, love and harmony, as well as happiness and further success in work.

The Belarusian President stressed he values the current level of partnership between Minsk and Baku, which is characterized by a high degree of mutual trust, close contacts in various fields and great strategic importance.

