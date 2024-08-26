Iranian FM says response to Israel to be definite

26 Aug. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araqchi in a call with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani said that Iran’s response to the killing of the Hamas chief in Tehran would be “definite and calculated”.

“Iran does not seek to increase tensions. However it is not afraid of it. Iran’s response would be definite, calculated and accurate”, the statement reads.

Iran blames Israel for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on 31 July, which Araqchi said was “an unforgivable violation of Iran’s security and sovereignty”.